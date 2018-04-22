Hillary Clinton, not on ballot, is star of GOP midterm plan

Cincinnati Police shut down part of Torrence Parkway Sunday afternoon after a tree fell and blocked the roadway.Full Story >
Fashionistas rejoice! A new retailer is coming to Cincinnati Premium Outlets this summer.Full Story >
If you're a homeowner, you've probably wished you could snap your finger and have your grass mowed, weeds whacked, and shrubs trimmed.Full Story >
A two vehicle accident left a man dead and a woman injured late Saturday night, Wilder Police say.Full Story >
Three people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a building in Loveland, Loveland police say.Full Story >
Cynthia Nixon's quest for the governorship of New York state has at least one high-profile fan excited _ Sarah Jessica ParkerFull Story >
The Go-Go's are going to Broadway with a musical mashup of their 1980s hits and an Elizabethan romanceFull Story >
Barbara Bush came up with the idea of focusing on literacy as first lady during a jog in 1978, the year her husband considered his first run for presidentFull Story >
President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."Full Story >
A second piece of the Southwest Flight 1380 plane has been found in a Pennsylvania town about 60 miles northwest of the Philadelphia International AirportFull Story >
A prominent biomedical ethics expert predicts that in 20 to 40 years, many parents will choose babies from dozens of embryos, after examining DNA information on eachFull Story >
Family spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush, mother of President George W. Bush, dies at age 92Full Story >
President Donald Trump says the U.S. and North Korea are holding direct talks at "extremely high levels" in preparation for a potential summit with dictator Kim Jong Un.Full Story >
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a case that has to do with businesses' collection of sales tax on online purchasesFull Story >
