'Uber' for lawn care is coming to Cincinnati

If you're a homeowner, you've probably wished you could snap your finger and have your grass mowed, weeds whacked, and shrubs trimmed.

A new app bringing it's services to the Queen City wants to make that a reality. You won't be able to snap your fingers, but you will be able to press a button.

GreenPal is an app for lawn care. The company is based in Nashville but will soon be launching in Cincinnati.

GreenPal says they allow homeowners to connect through their app with local, vetted lawn care professionals.

In the app, the company says homeowners can list their lawns with their service date and lawn care needs. The lawn care pros will then bid on their properties based on Google street view images and other details provided. Homeowners can then select who their lawn care pro based on ratings, reviews, and price.

The vendor will let the home owner know their work is finished by sending a time-stamped photo of the completed work. Homeowners can pay through the app.

GreenPal is usedin 27 other markets including Tampa, Atlanta, Dallas, Louisville, and Indianapolis.

