Kate Spade setting up shop in Cincinnati

Fashionistas rejoice!

A new retailer is coming to Cincinnati Premium Outlets this summer.

The shopping center announced Kate Spade as the latest store to open up shop in the area.

Officials say the store will house more than 4,500 square feet of retail space for Cincinnati area shoppers.

The store will feature clothing, accessories, handbags, jewelry, shoes, select home goods, fragrances, and cosmetics.

The shopping center called the new Kate Spade store a world-renowned brand that they say will help bring the most sought-after retailers to Cincinnati.

The store is scheduled to open June 15, the shopping center says. It will be located across from True Religion, near Guess.

Kate Spade will join 100 other outlet stores including top designers and name brands at the outlets including Coach, Michael Kors, and Polo Ralph Lauren.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.