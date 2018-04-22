Toledo Marathon winners break women's, men's course records

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - The Toledo Marathon says this year's winners have broken both the women's and men's course records for the 26.2-mile distance.
Organizers of Sunday's Glass City Marathon say 28-year-old Maura Lemon from Dayton ran a new course record of 2:45:37 in the women's division. Lemon's husband, Matt Lemon, finished third in the men's marathon.
The race says 32-year-old men's winner Aaron Cooper of Sarnia, Ontario, in Canada, also ran a new record with a finishing time of 2:20:58.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cincinnati Police shut down part of Torrence Parkway Sunday afternoon after a tree fell and blocked the roadway.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police shut down part of Torrence Parkway Sunday afternoon after a tree fell and blocked the roadway.Full Story >
Fashionistas rejoice! A new retailer is coming to Cincinnati Premium Outlets this summer.Full Story >
Fashionistas rejoice! A new retailer is coming to Cincinnati Premium Outlets this summer.Full Story >
If you're a homeowner, you've probably wished you could snap your finger and have your grass mowed, weeds whacked, and shrubs trimmed.Full Story >
If you're a homeowner, you've probably wished you could snap your finger and have your grass mowed, weeds whacked, and shrubs trimmed.Full Story >
A two vehicle accident left a man dead and a woman injured late Saturday night, Wilder Police say.Full Story >
A two vehicle accident left a man dead and a woman injured late Saturday night, Wilder Police say.Full Story >
Three people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a building in Loveland, Loveland police say.Full Story >
Three people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a building in Loveland, Loveland police say.Full Story >