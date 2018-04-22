Large fallen tree blocks Cincinnati road - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Large fallen tree blocks Cincinnati road

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Cincinnati Police District 2 officers shutdown Torrence Parkway after a large tree fell and blocked the roadway Cincinnati Police District 2 officers shutdown Torrence Parkway after a large tree fell and blocked the roadway
Cincinnati Police District 2 officers shutdown Torrence Parkway after a large tree fell and blocked the roadway Cincinnati Police District 2 officers shutdown Torrence Parkway after a large tree fell and blocked the roadway
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati Police shut down part of Torrence Parkway Sunday afternoon after a tree fell and blocked the roadway.

District Two officers said no one was hurt, but the tree did fall on an occupied truck.

The road was blocked between Madison Road and Columbia Parkway while Urban Forestry teams removed the debris.

Police say they don't have a timetable for when the road will reopen.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly