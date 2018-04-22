Large fallen tree blocks Cincinnati road

Cincinnati Police District 2 officers shutdown Torrence Parkway after a large tree fell and blocked the roadway

Cincinnati Police shut down part of Torrence Parkway Sunday afternoon after a tree fell and blocked the roadway.

District Two officers said no one was hurt, but the tree did fall on an occupied truck.

@CincyPD D2 officers on the scene of a tree that fell on an occupied truck. No one was injured. Torrence Pkwy. is blocked between Madison Rd. & Columbia Pkwy. while Urban Foresrty teams remove the debris. pic.twitter.com/djX6NXYsFt — Cincinnati Police (@CincyPD) April 22, 2018

The road was blocked between Madison Road and Columbia Parkway while Urban Forestry teams removed the debris.

Police say they don't have a timetable for when the road will reopen.

Torrence Parkway betwern Columbia Parkway and Madison are closed due to fallen tree. Unknown time on closure. pic.twitter.com/sAen8I0rgc — Cincinnati Police (@CincyPD) April 22, 2018

