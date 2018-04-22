Police say driver jailed after Ohio officer hit by truck

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say an Ohio police officer is sore but not seriously injured after he was hit by a pickup truck while investigating highway crashes.
The accident involving a Miami Township police officer happened on Interstate 75 Saturday night near Dayton.
The state highway patrol says the driver alleged to have struck the officer is suspected of drunken driving.
The patrol says 33-year-old Adam Blackmore faces drunken driving and other traffic-related offenses. Online booking records for Montgomery County Jail show a Monday hearing for Blackmore but don't list an attorney for him.
Police haven't released the name of the officer who was struck.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
