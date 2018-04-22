Man hailed as hero after charging, disarming Waffle House gunman

Police said they believe Shaw’s actions and quick thinking saved many lives. (Source: WSMV)

ANTIOCH, TN (CNN) - Nashville police are describing James Shaw, Jr. as a hero.

Shaw was at a Waffle House in Antioch, TN when a semi-nude gunman opened fire, killing at least four people and injuring four others.

Shaw rushed the gunman while he was reloading.

Shaw was able to wrestle the gun away and toss it over the counter. That's when the gunman ran off.

Shaw suffered minor injuries, including cuts and an injured elbow.

Police said they believe Shaw’s actions and quick thinking saved many lives.

They are still searching for the gunman.

