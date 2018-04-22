Animal rescue collecting get well cards for 12-year-old set to undergo major surgery

A local rescue is hoping to lift the spirits of a 12-year-old animal advocate named Jak who is preparing for a major operation.

Jak has a form of muscular dystrophy, but has never let them stop him from showing his love for animals. He and his family even adopted a cat from the Tri-State Noah Project.



On Tuesday, April 24, Jak will be undergoing a major surgery on his feet and legs due to his muscular dystrophy.

The Tri-State Noah Project is asking the public to help make Jak smile by sending him a get well card.



If you'd like to help by sending Jak a card, contact the Tri-State Noah Project to find out where you can drop off a card or to get the proper mailing address. You can also reach out to FOX19 NOW Reporter/Anchor Jessica Schmidt for any questions via her email jschmidt@fox19now.com.

