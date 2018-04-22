Former NFL kicker says posing with gun in daughter's prom photo was a joke

(RNN) - Former NFL kicker Jay Feely said it was just a joke, but a lot of people online aren’t laughing.
Feely tweeted a photo Saturday evening. It showed him standing between his daughter and her prom date while holding a handgun.
Feely stared stone-faced into the camera. The prom date put on a smile and looked straight ahead. His daughter just smiled and looked up at her dad.
Wishing my beautiful daughter and her date a great time at prom #BadBoys pic.twitter.com/T5JRZQYq9e— Jay Feely (@jayfeely) April 22, 2018
Twitter users were eager to weigh in. The tweet received more than 8,000 replies.
Feely included the hashtag #BadBoys in his controversial tweet. It's in reference to a scene "Bad Boys 2."
It's a punchline retired NFL linebacker Cato June recognized immediately.
???? pic.twitter.com/kwPw36TMAn— Coach June (@CatoJune) April 22, 2018
Shannon Watts, the founder a Moms Demand, did not find the picture funny. She chimed in with a response that garnered more than 8.000 retweets.
Oh yay - American dads have kicked off the season of “let’s pretend I’m going to shoot my daughter’s date for for impugning her chastity” pics. https://t.co/JRkhQTmKRV— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 22, 2018
Many other people chimed in agreeing with Watts. On Sunday, Feely felt compelled to stress the ordeal was a joke that all parties understood.
The prom picture I posted was obviously intended to be a joke. My Daughter has dated her boyfriend for over a year and they knew I was joking.— Jay Feely (@jayfeely) April 22, 2018
I take gun safety seriously (the gun was not loaded and had no clip in) and I did not intend to be insensitive to that important issue
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.
A local rescue is hoping to lift the spirits of a 12-year-old animal advocate named Jak who is preparing for a major operation.Full Story >
A local rescue is hoping to lift the spirits of a 12-year-old animal advocate named Jak who is preparing for a major operation.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police shut down part of Torrence Parkway Sunday afternoon after a tree fell and blocked the roadway.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police shut down part of Torrence Parkway Sunday afternoon after a tree fell and blocked the roadway.Full Story >
Fashionistas rejoice! A new retailer is coming to Cincinnati Premium Outlets this summer.Full Story >
Fashionistas rejoice! A new retailer is coming to Cincinnati Premium Outlets this summer.Full Story >
If you're a homeowner, you've probably wished you could snap your finger and have your grass mowed, weeds whacked, and shrubs trimmed.Full Story >
If you're a homeowner, you've probably wished you could snap your finger and have your grass mowed, weeds whacked, and shrubs trimmed.Full Story >
A two vehicle accident left a man dead and a woman injured late Saturday night, Wilder Police say.Full Story >
A two vehicle accident left a man dead and a woman injured late Saturday night, Wilder Police say.Full Story >