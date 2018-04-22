Former NFL kicker says posing with gun in daughter's prom photo - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Former NFL kicker says posing with gun in daughter's prom photo was a joke

(RNN) - Former NFL kicker Jay Feely said it was just a joke, but a lot of people online aren’t laughing.

Feely tweeted a photo Saturday evening. It showed him standing between his daughter and her prom date while holding a handgun.

Feely stared stone-faced into the camera. The prom date put on a smile and looked straight ahead. His daughter just smiled and looked up at her dad.

Twitter users were eager to weigh in. The tweet received more than 8,000 replies.

Feely included the hashtag #BadBoys in his controversial tweet. It's in reference to a scene "Bad Boys 2." 

It's a punchline retired NFL linebacker Cato June recognized immediately. 

Shannon Watts, the founder a Moms Demand, did not find the picture funny. She chimed in with a response that garnered more than 8.000 retweets.

Many other people chimed in agreeing with Watts. On Sunday, Feely felt compelled to stress the ordeal was a joke that all parties understood.

