Former NFL kicker says posing with gun in daughter's prom photo was a joke

(RNN) - Former NFL kicker Jay Feely said it was just a joke, but a lot of people online aren’t laughing.

Feely tweeted a photo Saturday evening. It showed him standing between his daughter and her prom date while holding a handgun.

Feely stared stone-faced into the camera. The prom date put on a smile and looked straight ahead. His daughter just smiled and looked up at her dad.

Wishing my beautiful daughter and her date a great time at prom #BadBoys pic.twitter.com/T5JRZQYq9e — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) April 22, 2018

Twitter users were eager to weigh in. The tweet received more than 8,000 replies.

Feely included the hashtag #BadBoys in his controversial tweet. It's in reference to a scene "Bad Boys 2."

It's a punchline retired NFL linebacker Cato June recognized immediately.

Shannon Watts, the founder a Moms Demand, did not find the picture funny. She chimed in with a response that garnered more than 8.000 retweets.

Oh yay - American dads have kicked off the season of “let’s pretend I’m going to shoot my daughter’s date for for impugning her chastity” pics. https://t.co/JRkhQTmKRV — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 22, 2018

Many other people chimed in agreeing with Watts. On Sunday, Feely felt compelled to stress the ordeal was a joke that all parties understood.

The prom picture I posted was obviously intended to be a joke. My Daughter has dated her boyfriend for over a year and they knew I was joking.

I take gun safety seriously (the gun was not loaded and had no clip in) and I did not intend to be insensitive to that important issue — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) April 22, 2018

