Police: Man shot in Roselawn, injuries life-threatening

A customer at the restaurant took the gun from the suspect, who then took off his coat and fled the area.Full Story >
A customer at the restaurant took the gun from the suspect, who then took off his coat and fled the area.Full Story >
Four people were killed and four others injured in a mass shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch early Sunday. The suspect is still on the run.Full Story >
Four people were killed and four others injured in a mass shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch early Sunday. The suspect is still on the run.Full Story >
A group of Franklinton basketball players is getting quite a bit of attention for taking a knee as a funeral procession passed by their pickup game Friday, April 20.Full Story >
A group of Franklinton basketball players is getting quite a bit of attention for taking a knee as a funeral procession passed by their pickup game Friday, April 20.Full Story >
Feely tweeted a photo Saturday evening. It showed him standing between his daughter and her prom date while holding a handgun.Full Story >
Feely tweeted a photo Saturday evening. It showed him standing between his daughter and her prom date while holding a handgun.Full Story >
Police say a 29-year-old man saved many lives when he confronted the gunman during the deadly mass shooting at Waffle House.Full Story >
Police say a 29-year-old man saved many lives when he confronted the gunman during the deadly mass shooting at Waffle House.Full Story >