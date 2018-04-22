Police: Man shot in Roselawn, injuries life-threatening

A man in his early 20s was transported to UC Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the torso, police say.

The incident happened in the 1500 block of Crest Hill Avenue.

Cincinnati Police are searching for suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

