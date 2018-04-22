Family: Surgeons left needle in baby's heart

The couple settled out of court with All Children’s for $50,000. (Source: Pixabay)

ST. PETERSBURG, FL (RNN) - A family in Florida said surgeons at a children’s hospital left a needle in their baby’s heart, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Amara Le and her fiancé first learned baby Katelynn still had a needle inside of her when a doctor discovered it during a follow-up appointment.

When the couple returned to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, the surgeons maintained that no needle was left inside the heart.

They “had no choice” but to return home, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

A different hospital found the needle 10 days later.

The couple settled out of court with All Children’s for $50,000. Katelynn will receive most of that once she becomes an adult.

The hospital told the Tampa Bay Times needles had been left inside two children since 2016.

