Family: Surgeons left needle in baby's heart - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Family: Surgeons left needle in baby's heart

The couple settled out of court with All Children’s for $50,000. (Source: Pixabay) The couple settled out of court with All Children’s for $50,000. (Source: Pixabay)

ST. PETERSBURG, FL (RNN) - A family in Florida said surgeons at a children’s hospital left a needle in their baby’s heart, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Amara Le and her fiancé first learned baby Katelynn still had a needle inside of her when a doctor discovered it during a follow-up appointment.

When the couple returned to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, the surgeons maintained that no needle was left inside the heart.

They “had no choice” but to return home, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

A different hospital found the needle 10 days later.

The couple settled out of court with All Children’s for $50,000. Katelynn will receive most of that once she becomes an adult.

The hospital told the Tampa Bay Times needles had been left inside two children since 2016.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • Latest health & fitness newsLatest health & fitness newsMore>>

  • Family: Surgeons left needle in baby's heart

    Family: Surgeons left needle in baby's heart

    Sunday, April 22 2018 9:04 PM EDT2018-04-23 01:04:40 GMT
    Sunday, April 22 2018 9:04 PM EDT2018-04-23 01:04:40 GMT
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)

    Amara Le and her fiancé first learned baby Katelynn still had a needle inside of her when a doctor discovered it during a follow-up appointment.

    Full Story >

    Amara Le and her fiancé first learned baby Katelynn still had a needle inside of her when a doctor discovered it during a follow-up appointment.

    Full Story >

  • Parenting of the future: Many embryos, each with DNA profile

    Parenting of the future: Many embryos, each with DNA profile

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 1:23 AM EDT2018-04-18 05:23:15 GMT
    Saturday, April 21 2018 5:56 AM EDT2018-04-21 09:56:53 GMT
    (ASRM via AP). This undated microscope image provided by the American Society for Reproductive Medicine in January 2018 shows a trophectoderm biopsy, in which cells from the outer layer of an embryo that develop into the placenta and amniotic membranes...(ASRM via AP). This undated microscope image provided by the American Society for Reproductive Medicine in January 2018 shows a trophectoderm biopsy, in which cells from the outer layer of an embryo that develop into the placenta and amniotic membranes...

    A prominent biomedical ethics expert predicts that in 20 to 40 years, many parents will choose babies from dozens of embryos, after examining DNA information on each.

    Full Story >

    A prominent biomedical ethics expert predicts that in 20 to 40 years, many parents will choose babies from dozens of embryos, after examining DNA information on each.

    Full Story >

  • Warming, not cooling, donated livers may improve transplants

    Warming, not cooling, donated livers may improve transplants

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 2:23 PM EDT2018-04-18 18:23:24 GMT
    Saturday, April 21 2018 5:56 AM EDT2018-04-21 09:56:46 GMT
    (OrganOx via AP). This 2016 photo provided by OrganOx shows Drs. David Nasralla and Annemarie Weissenbacher with the company's metra device holding a liver in Oxford, England. On Wednesday, April 18, 2018, British researchers said that keeping at least...(OrganOx via AP). This 2016 photo provided by OrganOx shows Drs. David Nasralla and Annemarie Weissenbacher with the company's metra device holding a liver in Oxford, England. On Wednesday, April 18, 2018, British researchers said that keeping at least...
    Study suggests warming, not cooling, donated livers may improve organ transplants.Full Story >
    Study suggests warming, not cooling, donated livers may improve organ transplants.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly