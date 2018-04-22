Video shows students bullying girl wearing hijab

The district will not publicly say if any student was suspended or expelled because of this incident. (Source?Facebook/CNN)

ST. LOUIS, MO (CNN) - A confrontation between two Missouri middle school students was captured on camera.

Originally captured on Snapchat, one student was heard yelling offensive words at another girl who was wearing a hijab.

The Snapchat video was then posted on Facebook, where it was shared 1,000 times.

The person who posted it said they are trying to spread awareness about bullying.

Both of the girls in the video are students at Long International Middle School, which is part of the St. Louis Public School District.

The school district is aware of the incident that happened at the school on Wednesday. They were made aware of it the next day and took immediate action to address the situation.

In a statement, the district said:

We are committed to handling this matter in accordance with state law and district policies regarding bullying. SLPS has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to bullying and we are committed to providing safe and caring schools for all students to learn.

The district will not publicly say if any student was suspended or expelled because of this incident.

