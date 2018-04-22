Police: Person shot in leg in White Oak, suspect detained - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

WHITE OAK, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati Police say a person was shot in the leg in the 2500 block of Rack Court in White Oak on Sunday night.

The victim was transported to UC Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a suspect is in custody.

The suspect and the victim are acquaintances, according to police.

