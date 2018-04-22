WATCH: Tornado caught on police dash cam in AL

FOLEY, AL (CNN/RNN) – A large tornado was caught on video by a police dashcam in Alabama on Sunday.

Authorities confirmed a tornado touched down in the Anchors Away trailer park in Foley, about 45 minutes southeast of Mobile near the Gulf.

Several RVs were overturned and police are checking into other damaged buildings.

In the video, the twister can be seen in the distance down an empty highway. Videos of it also circulated on social media. It was said to touch down near a Lowe’s home improvement store.

