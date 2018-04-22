WATCH: Tornado caught on police dash cam in AL

The victim was transported to UC Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say a suspect is in custody.Full Story >
Rain is back in the forecast for a couple of days after a dry weekend.Full Story >
Kolten Wong and Paul DeJong homered, Mike Mikolas tossed seven strong innings and the St. Louis Cardinals completed their second sweep of the woeful Cincinnati Reds this season.Full Story >
A man in his early 20s was transported to UC Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the torso, police say.Full Story >
A local rescue is hoping to lift the spirits of a 12-year-old animal advocate named Jak who is preparing for a major operation.Full Story >
