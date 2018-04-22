Waffle House shooting victims: DeEbony Groves, 21, was 'full of immense potential'

NASHVILLE, TN (CNN/RNN) – DeEbony Groves, a 21-year-old Belmont University student, was one of four people killed on Sunday in a shooting at a Nashville Waffle House, leaving her school "shocked and devastated."

The other three victims have been identified as Taurean C. Sanderlin, Joe R. Perez, and Akilah Dasilva.

The four were killed when the suspected gunman, 29-year-old Travis Reinking of Illinois, opened fire with an AR-15 rifle at the restaurant in the early morning.

Groves was a senior at Belmont, where she majored in social work.

The university's president, Bob Fisher, said she was "full of immense potential" and called the incident an act of "senseless violence" in an email to faculty and students.

"Please join me in extending our thoughts and prayers to her family and friends as they come to terms with unimaginable grief," it said.

The shooting was stopped by 29-year-old James Shaw Jr., who wrestled the gun away while Reinking was trying to reload.

The search still continues Reinking. He has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's top-10 most-wanted list.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

