Waffle House shooting victims: DeEbony Groves, 21, was 'full of - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Waffle House shooting victims: DeEbony Groves, 21, was 'full of immense potential'

DeEbony Groves majored in social work at Belmont University. (Source: Belmont University/CNN) DeEbony Groves majored in social work at Belmont University. (Source: Belmont University/CNN)

NASHVILLE, TN (CNN/RNN) – DeEbony Groves, a 21-year-old Belmont University student, was one of four people killed on Sunday in a shooting at a Nashville Waffle House, leaving her school "shocked and devastated."

The other three victims have been identified as Taurean C. Sanderlin, Joe R. Perez, and Akilah Dasilva.

The four were killed when the suspected gunman, 29-year-old Travis Reinking of Illinois, opened fire with an AR-15 rifle at the restaurant in the early morning.

Groves was a senior at Belmont, where she majored in social work.

The university's president, Bob Fisher, said she was "full of immense potential" and called the incident an act of "senseless violence" in an email to faculty and students.

"Please join me in extending our thoughts and prayers to her family and friends as they come to terms with unimaginable grief," it said.

The shooting was stopped by 29-year-old James Shaw Jr., who wrestled the gun away while Reinking was trying to reload.

The search still continues Reinking. He has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's top-10 most-wanted list.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Copyright 2018 CNN via Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • Students organize March for Our LivesMarch for Our LivesMore>>

  • Man who snatched AR-15 from gunman: 'It was life or death'

    Man who snatched AR-15 from gunman: 'It was life or death'

    Sunday, April 22 2018 11:15 PM EDT2018-04-23 03:15:16 GMT
    Monday, April 23 2018 12:07 AM EDT2018-04-23 04:07:39 GMT
    (Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via AP). James Shaw Jr., shows his hand that was injured when he disarmed a shooter inside a Waffle House on Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. A gunman stormed the Waffle House restaurant and shot several peo...(Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via AP). James Shaw Jr., shows his hand that was injured when he disarmed a shooter inside a Waffle House on Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. A gunman stormed the Waffle House restaurant and shot several peo...
    The man who wrestled the gun away from the Nashville's Waffle House shooting suspect says he decided if he was to die, gunman would "have to work to kill me.".Full Story >
    The man who wrestled the gun away from the Nashville's Waffle House shooting suspect says he decided if he was to die, gunman would "have to work to kill me.".Full Story >

  • Waffle House shooting victims: DeEbony Groves, 21, was 'full of immense potential'

    Waffle House shooting victims: DeEbony Groves, 21, was 'full of immense potential'

    Sunday, April 22 2018 11:48 PM EDT2018-04-23 03:48:36 GMT
    Sunday, April 22 2018 11:48 PM EDT2018-04-23 03:48:36 GMT
    DeEbony Groves majored in social work at Belmont University. (Source: Belmont University/CNN)DeEbony Groves majored in social work at Belmont University. (Source: Belmont University/CNN)

    Groves was a senior at Belmont, where she majored in social work, and her death left the school "shocked and devastated" its president said. 

    Full Story >

    Groves was a senior at Belmont, where she majored in social work, and her death left the school "shocked and devastated" its president said. 

    Full Story >

  • Man hailed as hero after charging, disarming Waffle House gunman

    Man hailed as hero after charging, disarming Waffle House gunman

    Sunday, April 22 2018 3:58 PM EDT2018-04-22 19:58:20 GMT
    Sunday, April 22 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-04-22 20:01:30 GMT
    (Source: James Shaw, Jr./CNN)(Source: James Shaw, Jr./CNN)

    Shaw rushed the gunman while he was reloading and was able to wrestle the gun away and toss it over the counter.

    Full Story >

    Shaw rushed the gunman while he was reloading and was able to wrestle the gun away and toss it over the counter.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly