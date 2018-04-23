Divided Koreans hold out hope that, after decades, they'll see long-lost family

Kwon Moon-kook left behind his parents and two brothers in North Korea, thinking he would quickly be able to return. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - A a historic summit between South and North Korea is just days away, and tens of thousands of people on both sides of the border hope it will let them, at last, reunite with long-lost loved ones.

The summit could represent the last good chance for aging family members ripped apart by the Korean War. It never officially ended, but an armistice has been in place since 1953.

When the Korean Peninsula was split along the 38th parallel, countless families were suddenly left divided between north and south, with no way to get to one another.

Kwon Moon-kook was just 19 when the war broke out in 1950.

He deserted the North Korean military, hating the ideology, and walked 14 days to get home, hiding in his mother's attic.

He then joined the United Nations forces led by the U.S.

"I thought it would be a matter of days for our forces to take over the North,” Kwon said. “I told my parents I would be back in a week, then ran away in the middle of the night."

He would never see his parents again.

Kwon said he wouldn't have left if he had known he'd never see them, or his two brothers, again. He's heard nothing in almost 70 years, and doesn't know if any of them are even still alive.

His was one of millions of families destroyed by the Korean War. He was among the thousands of North Koreans that settled in Abai village on the east coast near the Demilitarized Zone, so they could move back home easily when the time came.

But it never did.

Kwon married in South Korea, and has four children and nine grandchildren, but he still misses his North Korean family.

He checks Google Earth once a week to see satellite images of his hometown near Wonsan in the North, the closest he can get to seeing it again.

Kwon has little hope the summit between the North and South Korean leaders, Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in, will make any difference.

During a previous thaw in relations, he even collected clothes for his North Korean family, believing talks would result in a chance to see them.

Previous agreements have allowed small numbers of Koreans brief contact with their long-sought family members on the other side.

When it didn’t work out for Kwon, however, he threw the clothes away.

“I was almost 20 when I left home," he said. "I'm now almost 90. There's no joy of life for me, I'm waiting to die. I don't know why, but the older I become the more I miss my brothers."

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.