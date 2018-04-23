Poster series created to highlight 16 Kentucky State Parks

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky State Parks Foundation has announced a poster series that will highlight 16 state parks.
A foundation statement says artists have been commissioned to create the posters for an initiative called Kentucky Parks and Crafts. The first three posters were released Wednesday and illustrate Cumberland Falls State Park, Lake Barkley State Park and White Hall State Park. Other posters will be released over the next five weeks.
The project is a fundraiser for the Kentucky State Parks Foundation, a nonprofit organization that works to support the state park system.
The posters will be sold for $20 each at gift shops and on the website www.KyforKy.com .
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
