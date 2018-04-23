It's a boy! Kate Middleton gives birth to third child

Amid news that Prince Harry is engaged to American actress Meghan Markle, here's a look at some noteworthy royal weddings since 1947.

Amid news that Prince Harry is engaged to American actress Meghan Markle, here's a look at some noteworthy royal weddings since 1947.

Kensington Palace says Prince William's wife, the Duchess of Cambridge has entered a London hospital to give birth to the couple's third child.

Kensington Palace says the Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to her third child, a boy weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces (3.8 kilograms).

(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Royal fans John Loughrey, right, and Terry Hutt pose for a photo opposite the Lindo wing at St Mary's Hospital in London London, Monday, April 23, 2018. Kensington Palace says Prince William's wife, the Duchess of Cambri...

In this 2016 file photo, Prince William holds Prince George, right and Kate Middleton holds Princess Charlotte, left, at Buckingham Palace, in London. (Source:AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File)

(RNN) - Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to her and Prince William's third child, a boy, Kensington Palace tweeted on Monday morning.

The baby, a boy, weighed in at a healthy 8 lbs, 7 oz., Kensington Palace tweeted.

William, the Duke of Cambridge, was present for the birth at 11:01 a.m., and both mother and child are doing well.

Middleton gave birth at St. Mary's Hospital in London.

The couple have two children, George and Charlotte. Both were also born at St. Mary's, George in 2013 and Charlotte in 2015.

The new baby boy's name is yet to be determined, but bookies' favorites include Arthur, Albert and Philip, the BBC reported.

According to The Telegraph, Kate was under the care of obstetrician Guy Thorpe-Beeston and consultant gynecologist Alan Farthing during the birth. They were among the 23-member medical teams that oversaw the birth of her first two children.

The child is fifth in line to the English throne, after its siblings and father William, who is second in line after his father, Charles.

The newborn is Queen Elizabeth's sixth great-grandchild.

It's a busy spring for the royal family. Prince Harry, now sixth in line for the throne, is set to marry actress Meghan Markle on May 19.

