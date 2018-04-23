Kate Middleton in labor with her and Prince William's third child

In this 2016 file photo, Prince William holds Prince George, right and Kate Middleton holds Princess Charlotte, left, at Buckingham Palace, in London. (Source:AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File)

(RNN) - Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, is going into labor with her and Prince William's third child, Kensington Palace tweeted on Monday morning.

The palace said she was in "the early stages of labor."

Middleton is at St. Mary's Hospital in London.

The couple have two children, George and Charlotte. Both were also born at St. Mary's, George in 2013 and Charlotte in 2015.

According to The Telegraph, she is under the care of obstetrician Guy Thorpe-Beeston and consultant gynecologist Alan Farthing, who were among the 23-member medical teams that oversaw the birth of her first two children.

It is not yet known what the couple plan to name the baby, or what its gender is.

The child will be fifth in line to the English throne, after its siblings and father William, who is second in line after his father, Charles.

Scene being set for #RoyalBaby public debut pic.twitter.com/NAzDWmJmDL — Max Foster (@MaxFosterCNN) April 23, 2018

