Police: 1 shot, 1 detained in Mt. Airy

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
MT. AIRY, OH (FOX19) -

One person was detained in a shooting in Mt. Airy late Sunday, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers found a person shot in the leg when they responded to the 2500 block of Rack Court about 8:40 p.m. police said.

The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect and the victim are acquaintances, according to police.

