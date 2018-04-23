Police: 1 shot, 1 detained in Mt. Airy

One person was detained in a shooting in Mt. Airy late Sunday, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers found a person shot in the leg when they responded to the 2500 block of Rack Court about 8:40 p.m. police said.

The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect and the victim are acquaintances, according to police.

