LIVE: Mid City blaze begins to die down

Written by: Rob Krieger, Reporter
The New Orleans Fire Department is battling a massive fire in Mid City. Source: FOX 8 The New Orleans Fire Department is battling a massive fire in Mid City. Source: FOX 8
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

The New Orleans Fire Department is battling a large fire in Mid City. 

Firefighters have been on scene since 5 a.m. trying to control the massive fire on the banks of Bayou St. John.

At least two ladder trucks have aimed a continuous spray of water onto the flames. 

According to NOFD Fire Chief Tim McConnell, around 4:54 a.m. firefighters were on scene battling the blaze at Canal Furniture Liquidators and NOLA Til Ya Die. 

McConnell said the metal building's construction and all the furniture inside the warehouse made the fire difficult to fight. 

According to McConnell, firefighters are in "full defensive mode."

The building, which housed three businesses, is a total loss, according to McConnell. 

Several agencies are on scene right now with dozens of firefighters from NOFD.

It is unclear at this time how the fire started, or if anyone was hurt.

Some streets are closed near the fire while firefighters battle the blaze. 

The road closures include: 

