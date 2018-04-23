Parents: Teachers taped 5-year-old's mouth shut, wouldn't let him eat

The Justice Department has opened an antitrust investigation into whether AT&T and Verizon and a standards-setting group worked together to hinder consumers from easily switching wireless carriers.Full Story >
The White House says President Donald Trump has no intention of firing special counsel Robert Mueller and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.Full Story >
French President Emmanuel Macron is urging U.S. President Donald Trump to stick with the Iranian nuclear accord, arguing that there's no "Plan B".Full Story >
In spite of denials, EPA chief Scott Pruitt did meet in his office last year with a veteran Washington lobbyist tied to the bargain-priced condo where he was living.Full Story >
Queen Elizabeth II is marking her 92nd birthday with a star-studded concert in London.Full Story >
