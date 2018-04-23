'Smallville' actress charged with sex trafficking

Federal prosecutors say a television actress best known for playing a young Superman's close friend has been charged with sex trafficking for helping recruit women to be slaves of a man who sold himself as a self-improvement guru.

(Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP, File). FILE - This June 26, 2012, file photo shows television actress Allison Mack at a party in Los Angeles. Federal prosecutors say television actress Allison Mack, from "Smallville" has been charged with sex tr...

Actress arrested in sex trafficking in 'guru to stars' case

An actress best known for playing a young Superman's friend has pleaded not guilty to charges she helped recruit women into a cult-like organization.

The Latest: Actress to get bail hearing in sex slave case

Actress Allison Mack, shown in this 2012 file photo, was indicted in federal court for allegedly helping recruit women for a man who claims to be a self-improvement guru. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (WPIX/CNN) - An actress on a popular TV show was charged with sex trafficking.

Allison Mack, 35, was indicted in federal court on Friday for allegedly helping recruit women for a man who claims to be a self-improvement guru.

She played Chloe, a young Clark Kent's good friend, in the WB/CW series "Smallville."

Mack entered a not-guilty plea in court on Friday. A bail hearing will be held on Monday, according to the Associated Press.

Prosecutors said she was involved with the cult-like organization Nxivm and helped find women to serve as sex slaves for its leader, Keith Raniere.

Officials said the Albany, NY, based program recruited people, who paid thousands of dollars for courses.

The charges are related to an alleged secret society within the organization. Mack is accused by two women of making them have sex with Raniere using blackmail.

Many of the so-called sex slaves were branded on pelvic areas with a cauterizing pen with a symbol that incorporated Raniere's initials, according to the indictment.

Raniere was arrested in Mexico in March.

"I want to see her put away. She is dangerous, she's sick, she's evil, she's dark, and she has done harm to many people. Imagine having your initials burned into a woman's body. That's happened," said Stanley Kareff, who attended the hearing.

Copyright 2018 WPIX and CNN. All rights reserved. Raycom New Network contributed to this reprot.