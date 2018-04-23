AP-NORC Poll: Amid strikes, Americans back teacher raises

By CAROLE FELDMAN and EMILY SWANSON
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - Americans overwhelmingly believe teachers don't make enough money, and half say they'd support paying higher taxes to give them a raise.
That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that comes amid recent teacher strikes over low pay and the amount of money allocated to public schools in several Republican-led states.
Overall, 78 percent of Americans think public school teachers aren't paid enough. Just 6 percent think they're paid too much. Parents and those without children are about equally likely to think teachers are paid too little. The sentiment crosses party lines, too.
Slightly more than half of Americans approve of teachers striking to get higher pay, and about half would support a plan to raise taxes to get teachers a pay increase.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Council members and other Cincinnati leaders are expected to go on what is being described as an "exhaustive tour" of the city’s 911 center Monday.Full Story >
Council members and other Cincinnati leaders are expected to go on what is being described as an "exhaustive tour" of the city’s 911 center Monday.Full Story >
Rain is back in the forecast for the first part of the work week after a dry weekend.Full Story >
Rain is back in the forecast for the first part of the work week after a dry weekend.Full Story >
If you're a homeowner, you've probably wished you could snap your finger and have your grass mowed, weeds whacked, and shrubs trimmed.Full Story >
If you're a homeowner, you've probably wished you could snap your finger and have your grass mowed, weeds whacked, and shrubs trimmed.Full Story >
The price of gasoline in Cincinnati has shot up nearly 16 cents in the past week.Full Story >
The price of gasoline in Cincinnati has shot up nearly 16 cents in the past week.Full Story >