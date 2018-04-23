Cincinnati gas prices shoot up nearly 16 cents

The price of gasoline in Cincinnati has shot up nearly 16 cents in the past week.

Average retail gas is up 15.9 cents, averaging $2.72 Sunday, according to GasBuddy.com;'s daily survey of 638 gas outlets in Cincinnati.

This compares with the national average, which has increased 3.4 cents in the last week to 2.75 per gallon.

Including the change in gas prices in Cincinnati during the past week, prices yesterday were 29.4 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 28.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, according to GasBuddy.com.

The national average has increased 15.5 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 33.5 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.