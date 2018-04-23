After teen's death, Cincinnati officials to tour 911 center

CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati officials plan to tour the city's 911 center, which is under scrutiny after the failed response to a teen who was trapped in a vehicle and died after twice calling 911.

WXIX-TV reports city council members, Mayor John Cranley and others will tour the center Monday afternoon.

Cincinnati's 911 system has been plagued with problems over the years and is facing renewed questions following the death of 16-year-old Kyle Plush.

He died April 10 after becoming trapped in the back of a minivan in his school parking lot. Two police officers and a Hamilton County sheriff's deputy searched but didn't find him. His family found his body nearly six hours after his first 911 call.

Police body camera footage shows officers staying in their cruisers during the search.

