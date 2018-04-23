After teen's death, Cincinnati officials to tour 911 center

CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati officials plan to tour the city's 911 center, which is under scrutiny after the failed response to a teen who was trapped in a vehicle and died after twice calling 911.
WXIX-TV reports city council members, Mayor John Cranley and others will tour the center Monday afternoon.
Cincinnati's 911 system has been plagued with problems over the years and is facing renewed questions following the death of 16-year-old Kyle Plush.
He died April 10 after becoming trapped in the back of a minivan in his school parking lot. Two police officers and a Hamilton County sheriff's deputy searched but didn't find him. His family found his body nearly six hours after his first 911 call.
Police body camera footage shows officers staying in their cruisers during the search.
Information from: WXIX-TV, http://www.fox19.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Council members and other Cincinnati leaders are expected to go on what is being described as an "exhaustive tour" of the city’s 911 center Monday.Full Story >
Council members and other Cincinnati leaders are expected to go on what is being described as an "exhaustive tour" of the city’s 911 center Monday.Full Story >
Rain is back in the forecast for the first part of the work week after a dry weekend.Full Story >
Rain is back in the forecast for the first part of the work week after a dry weekend.Full Story >
If you're a homeowner, you've probably wished you could snap your finger and have your grass mowed, weeds whacked, and shrubs trimmed.Full Story >
If you're a homeowner, you've probably wished you could snap your finger and have your grass mowed, weeds whacked, and shrubs trimmed.Full Story >
The price of gasoline in Cincinnati has shot up nearly 16 cents in the past week.Full Story >
The price of gasoline in Cincinnati has shot up nearly 16 cents in the past week.Full Story >