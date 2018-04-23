Dream job: Harley-Davidson paid interns get a motorcycle too

The surviving suspect in a Cincinnati nightclub shooting is accused of trying to pay off witnesses in connection with his upcoming murder trial.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police are responding to a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus Monday afternoon.Full Story >
The Carter Park Archery Range is officially open.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW is proud to again partner with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for the 2018 Dream Home Giveaway.Full Story >
A modification has been granted for Skylar Richardson's house arrest now allowing a curfew to be in place.Full Story >
Former President George HW Bush greets mourners honoring his wife of 73 years, former first lady Barbara BushFull Story >
James Comey and President Donald Trump seem to disagree on most everything, but the ex-FBI director's memos show consensus on at least one thing: the need to hunt down leakers.Full Story >
Cynthia Nixon's quest for the governorship of New York state has at least one high-profile fan excited _ Sarah Jessica ParkerFull Story >
The Go-Go's are going to Broadway with a musical mashup of their 1980s hits and an Elizabethan romanceFull Story >
Barbara Bush came up with the idea of focusing on literacy as first lady during a jog in 1978, the year her husband considered his first run for presidentFull Story >
President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."Full Story >
President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."Full Story >
A second piece of the Southwest Flight 1380 plane has been found in a Pennsylvania town about 60 miles northwest of the Philadelphia International AirportFull Story >
A prominent biomedical ethics expert predicts that in 20 to 40 years, many parents will choose babies from dozens of embryos, after examining DNA information on eachFull Story >
Family spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush, mother of President George W. Bush, dies at age 92Full Story >
