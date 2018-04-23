Compromise Ohio bill allows wireless antennas on buildings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A compromise has been reached on an Ohio bill allowing telecommunications companies to place wireless antennas on municipal buildings within city limits.
The legislation followed lawsuits filed around the state last year by municipalities who said a previous law prohibited cities from effectively managing where wireless facilities are placed in local communities.
Mayors and city managers argued the law violated the so-called Home Rule rights guaranteed to municipalities in the Ohio Constitution.
The Columbus Dispatch reports a new bill headed to the desk of Republican Gov. John Kasich will allow communities to regulate the appearance and placement of devices that companies fasten to traffic lights, utility poles, street signs and other public structures.
The bill also would regulate construction of new signal towers.
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Council members and other Cincinnati leaders are expected to go on what is being described as an "exhaustive tour" of the city’s 911 center Monday.Full Story >
Council members and other Cincinnati leaders are expected to go on what is being described as an "exhaustive tour" of the city’s 911 center Monday.Full Story >
Rain is back in the forecast for the first part of the work week after a dry weekend.Full Story >
Rain is back in the forecast for the first part of the work week after a dry weekend.Full Story >
If you're a homeowner, you've probably wished you could snap your finger and have your grass mowed, weeds whacked, and shrubs trimmed.Full Story >
If you're a homeowner, you've probably wished you could snap your finger and have your grass mowed, weeds whacked, and shrubs trimmed.Full Story >
The price of gasoline in Cincinnati has shot up nearly 16 cents in the past week.Full Story >
The price of gasoline in Cincinnati has shot up nearly 16 cents in the past week.Full Story >