Police looking for vehicle in fatal hit-skip

Colerain Township police are looking for a vehicle that looks similar to the pictured vehicle. They say a silver or gray 1997-1999 Camry was involved in a fatal hit-skip and left the scene. The car pictured is not the car involved. (Colerain Twp. Police)

The Colerain Township Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a vehicle that left the scene of an accident.

Police say the fatal hit-skip happened at 7992 Cheviot Road on Sunday around 3 a.m.

When officer arrived, they say the striking vehicle had left the scene in an unknown direction.

The vehicle struck a man walking in the northbound lane on Cheviot Road, police said. The victim later passed away at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police say the vehicle was a gray or silver colored 1997 to 1999 Toyota Camry. They say to be on the lookout for a vehicle matching that description with damage to the front passenger area, missing the passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers or Colerain police.

