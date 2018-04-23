GOP Ohio Gov. Kasich to sign order on gun background checks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) plans to sign an executive order intended to improve gun background checks in the state.
The Republican governor didn't release details of the order ahead of the signing scheduled Monday afternoon at the Statehouse.
The move comes as he pushes a package of gun control efforts in the Legislature, including a so-called "red flag" law. That concept enables family members, guardians or police to ask judges to use a new gun violence restraining order to temporarily strip gun rights from people who show warning signs of violence.
The father of a girl killed in the Parkland, Florida, school massacre joined Kasich earlier this month in supporting bipartisan changes to Ohio's gun laws.
