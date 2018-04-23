Dad accused of using heroin with 2-year-old daughter in backseat

Brent Sturgill is accused of using heroin in a car with his toddler in the back seat. (Provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

A father faced a judge Monday morning on charges he used heroin in a car with his 2-year-old daughter in the backseat.

Brenton Sturgill 31, of Harrison, was arrested in the 9000 block of Dry Fork Road shortly after the alleged offense occurred there about 6:15 p.m. Saturday, his arrest report shows.

Police had to stun him with a Taser to take him into custody, Harrison police wrote.

"Officers located two hypodermic needles, one which (was) still loaded with what is believed to be heroin," his criminal complaint states.

They also found a can with filters for heroin use, according to another criminal complaint.

Sturgill spent the rest of the weekend locked up at the Hamilton County jail on several charges: endangering children, resisting arrest, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possessing drug instruments, and obstructing official business.

