Officer takes the cake with accidental tasing apology

Hamilton Twp. Officer Workman apologizes to Firefighter Rickey Wagoner for accidentally tasing him during an EMS call (Credit: Hamilton Twp. Police)

Wouldn't it be nice if all the world's problems could be solved over a slice of cake?

Unfortunately, the world's problems appear to be too complex, but a misunderstanding of sorts between colleagues hit the sweet spot.

In a 'shocking' turn of events, a Hamilton Township police officer accidentally tased a firefighter during an EMS call.

Talk about a jolt to your system.

The department says Officer Workman was assisting the fire department on an EMS call at the hospital when a fight happened with the patient in the life squad.

While trying to control the patient, the department says Officer Workman accidentally deployed her taser, with Firefighter Ricky Wagoner receiving the electric surprise.

But all is well that ends well in Hamilton Township.

Monday, Officer Workman apologized to Wagoner with a cake that said 'sorry I tased you' complete with a frown.

I guess you can say the two took a bite of the problem and tackled it with sweet victory.

