Mother tells children 'they are going to see Jesus' before setting car on fire

Police said a woman told her children that “they were going to see Jesus” before she tried to burn a car with them inside. (Source: TWITTER)

HOUSTON (RNN) - Houston Police made an arrest on Sunday after witnesses told them that a woman tried to set her car on fire with her three children inside.

According to officials, the woman revved the car’s engine continuously until the fire ignited.

Several witnesses were at the facility when the incident took place.

KTRK reports witnesses recalled the woman making an alarming remark just after the fire started.

"When they approached the car, they heard the female say something to the effect of 'We're going to see Jesus,'" Lt. Larry Crowson said.

Once officials started to approach the woman, she fled on foot with her children tow. The woman tripped and fell over and was later detained by a Harris County deputy constable, according to reports.

Southwest officers are at the scene of an incident where witnesses reported a mother tried to burn a car while inside with her three daughters 9, 11 and 13. Witnesses intervened and the female fled on foot with the children. pic.twitter.com/wiQItkSeos — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 23, 2018

Officials said the woman will be charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a family member.

A mental health evaluation is pending.

The woman’s daughters, ages 9, 11 and 13 have been placed with family members, according to officials.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.