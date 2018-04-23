Gunshots fired, car crashes at wedding reception; 4 arrested

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A wedding reception at a New Hampshire hall has turned chaotic, with gunshots fired and a deliberate car crash outside.
The Concord (KAHN'-kard) Monitor reports police officers arriving at the Bektash Temple in Concord on Sunday found numerous fights breaking out among more than 300 people attending the reception. Police say shots were fired and someone intentionally crashed a car into another vehicle as it tried to leave the scene.
Police say no one was hurt by the gunfire but one person was injured in the car crash.
Four men from Tennessee, Ohio and Pennsylvania have been arrested and charged with felony riot. Two of the four also have been charged with reckless conduct with a firearm.
Information from: Concord Monitor, http://www.concordmonitor.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cincinnati Police are responding to a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus Monday afternoon.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police are responding to a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus Monday afternoon.Full Story >
A modification has been granted for Skylar Richardson's house arrest now allowing a curfew to be in place.Full Story >
A modification has been granted for Skylar Richardson's house arrest now allowing a curfew to be in place.Full Story >
Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky is suing Indiana officials over a new law that will require medical providers who treat women for complications arising from abortions to report detailed patient...Full Story >
Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky is suing Indiana officials over a new law that will require medical providers who treat women for complications arising from abortions to report detailed patient information to...Full Story >
Wouldn't it be nice if all the world's problems could be solved with a slice of cake?Full Story >
Wouldn't it be nice if all the world's problems could be solved with a slice of cake?Full Story >