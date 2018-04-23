Dems' chances may rest on flipping GOP strongholds in cities

By WILL WEISSERT

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) - If Republicans lose control of the House, the swing may be built on wins in places where until recently Democrats couldn't even muster credible candidates, but which have slowly become younger, more diverse and well-educated.

Now considered battlegrounds are exclusive Dallas and Houston neighborhoods, the oceanfront condos in Miami's South Beach and the mountain-flanked California home of Ronald Reagan's presidential library.

Also possibly in play are a district north of Milwaukee that's backed a Democrat for Congress just once since World War II, and one near Cincinnati that's been Republican since native son William Howard Taft became president in 1909.

The GOP remains strong in rural areas and among seniors, but may be slipping with women and college-educated voters - which could lead to surprises in the unlikeliest of places.

