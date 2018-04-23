10 dead, 15 injured after van struck pedestrians in Toronto

Police are investigating if the van intentionally or accidentally jumped the curb in Toronto. (Source: CTV)

(RNN) – Ten people are dead and 15 more are injured after a driver struck pedestrians with a van in Toronto, Canada Monday afternoon.

Authorities identified the suspect as Alex Minassian, 25, from Richmond Hill.

Officials are calling the incident a deliberate act.

Police do not have reason to believe this incident is associated with any organized terrorist group nor is it a threat to national security. Police expect the investigation to take days and traffic in the area will be affected.

The van fled the scene after jumping the curb at about 1:30 CT and hitting people on the sidewalk just north of downtown, according to police. The driver is now in custody.

Witnesses say that the van was striking people on the sidewalk for about half a mile.

A witness on CNN, Kash Alavi, said he saw four figures covered, but officials have not commented on any deaths or injuries.

The extent of the injuries is unknown, but the CBC is reporting eight to 10 people injured, but police said they need to reassess that number. Paramedics are on the scene treating the injured.

Police have located the white van, which has "Ryder" on the side and a damaged front bumper.

The van involved in multiple pedestrians stuck in the Yonge and Finch area of Toronto has been located and the driver arrested. ^sm — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) April 23, 2018

CTV in Canada reports before taking the driver into custody, the man confronted police with a dark object in his hand and told police that he had a gun. However, some reports say that the suspect was holding a cellphone.

“Our hearts go out to anyone affected,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters.

The incident occurred Monday as Cabinet ministers from the G7 countries were gathered in Toronto to discuss a range of international issues in the run-up to the G7 meeting near Quebec City in June, the Associated Press reports.

UPDATE 1:27 pm, police were called to Yonge Street and Finch Avenue East, for a collision.

A Media Sgt from traffic services is on their way to the scene.

Too early to confirm the number of pedestrians struck or their injuries. More to come.^gl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 23, 2018

