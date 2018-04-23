Waffle House murder suspect Travis Reinking is in custody

Shaw rushed the gunman while he was reloading and was able to wrestle the gun away and toss it over the counter.

Groves was a senior at Belmont, where she majored in social work, and her death left the school "shocked and devastated" its president said.

The man who wrestled the gun away from the Nashville's Waffle House shooting suspect says he decided if he was to die, gunman would "have to work to kill me.".

(Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via AP). James Shaw Jr., shows his hand that was injured when he disarmed a shooter inside a Waffle House on Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. A gunman stormed the Waffle House restaurant and shot several peo...

'It was life or death,' says man who snatched gunman's AR-15

Authorities say they have arrested a man suspected of storming a Waffle House restaurant in Nashville and fatally shooting four people with an assault rifle.

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Police tape blocks off a Waffle House restaurant Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. At least four people died after a gunman opened fire at the restaurant early Sunday.

The Latest: Police: Suspect in shooting had gun in backpack

Travis Reinking was arrested in a wooded area in Nashville, one day after killing four people and injuring four others at a Waffle House. (Source: NASHVILLE POLICE/TWITTER)

NASHVILLE, TN (RNN) - Authorities announced on Twitter that they have arrested 29-year-old Travis Reinking who was taken into custody on Monday.

Reinking was arrested in a wooded area behind the apartment complex where he was last spotted. He requested a lawyer and refused to make a statement.

He will be charged with four counts of criminal homicide.

Reinking was carrying a semi-automatic weapon in his backpack at the time of his arrest. While he was in handcuffs, investigators found a Colorado ID in his wallet and used that to identify him.

He was wanted after opening fire into an Antioch Waffle House on Sunday, killing four people and injuring four others with an assault rifle.

Reinking was semi-nude when he made the attack. He was tackled then had his gun taken away by James Shaw, who was a patron at the restaurant while the shooting occurred.

Shaw rushed the gunman while he was reloading. During the scuffle, Shaw was able to wrestle the gun away and toss it over the counter. That's when the gunman ran off.

The four victims have been identified as 20-year-old Joe R. Perez, 21-year-old DeEbony Groves, 23-year-old Akilah DaSilva and 29-year-old Taurean C. Sanderlin.

Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron said Reinking stole a BMW from a dealership last week.

BREAKING: Travis Reinking apprehended moments ago in a wooded area near Old Hickory Blvd & Hobson Pk. pic.twitter.com/00ukga37s6 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 23, 2018

Police records from Illinois, where Reinking is from, show that he thought he was being stalked by Taylor Swift and had previously threatened people with an AR-15 rifle, according to The Tennessean.

The Secret Service arrested Reinking for being in a restricted area near the White House in July 2017.

After the arrest, his firearms license was revoked and authorities confiscated his four weapons. One of the confiscated weapons was used in the Waffle House shooting.

However, Reinking's father was licensed to own guns and asked that the guns be turned over to him on the condition that he would keep them away from his son.

In May 2016 in Tazewell County, IL, Reinking thought Swift was stalking him and threatened a woman with an AR-15. He then drove to a public pool and jumped in naked.

His father confiscated his guns at that time but returned them later.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.