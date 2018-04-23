Texas man sentenced to 50 years for $1.2M theft of fajitas

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones rehired an employee who left the department under a cloud of suspicion and then a criminal conviction six years ago, telling FOX19 NOW he is lucky to to have him.Full Story >
AirCare is responding to a crash that has Ohio 125 shut down in Clermont County.Full Story >
A jackknifed semi tractor-trailer shut down northbound Interstate 75 past the Brent Spence Bridge Tuesday morning, Cincinnati police said.Full Story >
Excessive speed is believed to be a factor in a multi-vehicle bus crash that left several injured, police said.Full Story >
Rain is back in the forecast for the first part of the work week after a dry weekend.Full Story >
From 'Jumanji' to Tarantino, Sony teases varied slateFull Story >
With Iran and a list of other tough issues awaiting them, President Donald Trump and France's Emmanuel Macron are starting off the French president's three-day visit with an anything-but-ordinary double date with their wives at George Washington's houseFull Story >
Former President George HW Bush greets mourners honoring his wife of 73 years, former first lady Barbara BushFull Story >
James Comey and President Donald Trump seem to disagree on most everything, but the ex-FBI director's memos show consensus on at least one thing: the need to hunt down leakers.Full Story >
President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."Full Story >
A second piece of the Southwest Flight 1380 plane has been found in a Pennsylvania town about 60 miles northwest of the Philadelphia International AirportFull Story >
A prominent biomedical ethics expert predicts that in 20 to 40 years, many parents will choose babies from dozens of embryos, after examining DNA information on eachFull Story >
Family spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush, mother of President George W. Bush, dies at age 92Full Story >
