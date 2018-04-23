Mom accused of killing, burying baby now allowed curfew

Skylar Richardson is charged with murder in the death of her newborn baby found buried in a Warren County backyard.

A modification has been granted for Skylar Richardson's house arrest now allowing a curfew to be in place.

Last week, the attorney for Richardson, who is accused of killing her newborn and burying her in the backyard, filed a motion to lift house arrest stating she has, "never been in trouble in her life."

On Monday, the court found the motion to lift house arrest “not well-taken." However, granted her a curfew from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

BREAKING NOW: Skylar Richardson granted a modification to house arrest. Court finds motion to lift house arrest “not well-taken” - now she’s allowed curfew - home 9pm-7am will continue with GPS & random drug tests/home visits @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/c5Cu7xYvO4 — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) April 23, 2018

[MORE: Skylar Richardson case]

The Defendant has no prior criminal record and significant ties to the community. During the pendency of this case, there have been no less than 16 pretrial hearings and status conferences. The Defendant has been present for each and every one. The Defendant has passes all of her random drug screens. She has had 14 office visits and Community Corrections has conducted five separate home visits - all without incident. The court finds the Motion to Life House Arrest Restriction is not well-taken. However, the Court will modify the house arrest restriction to place the Defendant on a curfew from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.," the court record states.

Jury selection was supposed to begin Monday, April 16. A new trial date has not yet been set.

The former high school cheerleader, then 18-years-old, is accused of killing her newborn baby "Annabelle", burning the remains in the family's fire pit and then burying the remains in the backyard.

Richardson, now 19, is charged with aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and child endangering.

Since both sides have appealed, it could take up to a year to reschedule her trial.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.