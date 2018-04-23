Police officer shoots suspect in shooting that injured 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A police officer in Kentucky shot and wounded a person who authorities say had shot another person.

The commander of Louisville Metro Police's public integrity unit, Maj. Frank Hardison, told news outlets that two people were in critical condition following Sunday's shootings.

Hardison says two officers had responded to a report of an altercation. He says the officers confronted the suspect in the initial shooting, who was then shot. Police have not released details on what led to the shooting.

Police Chief Steve Conrad published an op-ed piece in the Courier Journal on Monday on critical incidents that involve the use of force. He didn't specifically mention Sunday's shooting, but promised more training for officers and the "rigorous review" of every such incident.

