Injuries reported after school bus, two vehicles crash in Winton Hills

Cincinnati Police are responding to a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus Monday afternoon.

The school bus struck a pole in the 5600 block of Winton Road around 2:30 p.m., according to Lt. Steve Saunders.

Saunders said it is not known if students were on the bus.

Injuries have been reported.

Winton Road is closed from North Bend to Dutch Colony.

FOX19 NOW is heading to the scene and will continue to update this story as more information is available.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.