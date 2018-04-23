Public archery range opens in Deerfield Twp

The Carter Park Archery Range is officially open.

Carter Park is located at 1720 East King Ave.

The range is located at the north-east edge of the paved pathway loop (past the pond, in the second open field). It will be open daily, from 30 minutes after sunrise to 30 minutes before sunset. Click or tap here for more information.

The project was supported by the Ohio Division of Wildlife. Deerfield Township received an ODNR Division of Wildlife Shooting Range Subsidy Grant for the development of the archery range at Carter Park.

The range is open to the community as a free, public practice space and offers block targets at 10, 20, 30, and 40 yards.

