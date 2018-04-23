New royal baby named Louis Arthur Charles - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

New royal baby named Louis Arthur Charles

(RNN) - The latest member of England’s royal family now has a proper name.

The new baby was named Louis Arthur Charles, according to Kensington Palace's Twitter account. He will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.

The formal naming comes just days after Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to her and Prince William's third child at 11:01 a.m. at St. Mary’s Hospital in London on Monday.

The new prince weighed in at 8 lbs., 7 oz., Kensington Palace tweeted.

The couple already has two children, George and Charlotte. Both were also born at St. Mary's, George in 2013 and Charlotte in 2015.

Baby Louis was possibly named in honor of Louis Mountbatten, first Earl Mountbatten of Burma, the uncle of Prince Philip. 

Known as "Dickie" to family and friends, he served as a British naval officer during World War II, helping to defeat the Japanese offensive against British-held India. He also served as the last viceroy of India, and after the 1947 partition, became interim governor-general, for which he was rewarded with an earldom.

Mountbatten was assassinated when IRA terrorists blew up his boat off the coast of County Sligo, Ireland, near his holiday home. He, two family members and a local 15-year-old were killed in the blast.

Speculation on the baby’s name became a bit of a national pastime in the months and weeks leading up to the birth.

Bookies' favorites included Arthur, Albert, James, Alexander, Thomas, Frederick and Philip, the BBC and The Sun reported.

The child is fifth in line to the English throne, after its siblings and father William, who is second in line after his father, Charles.

Thanks to a change in succession laws that went into effect in 2015, males born after Oct. 28, 2011, will no longer precede their female relatives in line to the throne. Charlotte will keep her place in the line of succession behind her brother George.

The newborn is Queen Elizabeth's sixth great-grandchild. 

The royal family is in the midst of a busy spring. Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19.

With the birth of his new nephew, Harry is now sixth in line to the throne.

