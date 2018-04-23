Cameo nightclub shooting suspect tried to pay off witnesses, court docs show

Cameo nightclub permanently shut its doors following the March 2017 shooting. (FOX19 NOW/file)

Cornell Beckley is facing charges including murder, involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault. (Provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

The surviving suspect in a Cincinnati nightclub shooting is accused of trying to pay off witnesses in connection with his upcoming murder trial.

Cornell Beckley, 28, faces one count of tampering with evidence, one count of obstructing justice and four counts bribery, according to Hamilton County court documents filed Friday.

The new accusations top off Beckley’s 38 charges in the Cameo club shootout that hurt 15 people and killed two men.

If convicted, he could face up to 230 years in prison.

Beckley tried to corrupt or improperly influence his trial by paying or promising cash to witnesses, court documents state.

The witnesses were paid between January and April of this year, the indictment claims.

Beckley has been in the Hamilton County Justice Center for the past year.

The indictment alleges Justin Watson, 26, also tried to use cash to influence witnesses in Beckley’s murder trial. He is charged with bribery and obstructing justice.

Investigators believe Beckley fired the first shots inside the East End club on March 26, 2017.

The club was supposed to be checking patrons for weapons. However, at least three different guns made it inside, according to police.

O’Bryan Spikes, 27, and Deondre Davis, 29 were killed.

Davis and Beckley were charged with murder in Spikes' death.

