Former President George H.W. Bush in ICU at Houston hospital - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Former President George H.W. Bush in ICU at Houston hospital

Bush, 93, lost his wife, Barabara just last week. (Source: CNN) Bush, 93, lost his wife, Barabara just last week. (Source: CNN)

(RNN) - Former President George H. W. Bush is in intensive care at Houston Methodist Hospital.

He was admitted to the hospital Sunday morning, according to a statement from the Bush family.

"President Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital yesterday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood. He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering. We will issue additional updates as events warrant,” the statement said.

Bush, 93, lost his wife, Barabara just last week. The couple was married for 73 years, longer than any other president and first lady in history. 

She was laid to rest on Saturday at his presidential library in College Station, TX.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • Government shutdown endNational politicsMore>>

  • Michigan water activist, 6 others win environmental prize

    Michigan water activist, 6 others win environmental prize

    Monday, April 23 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-04-23 04:25:23 GMT
    Monday, April 23 2018 6:57 PM EDT2018-04-23 22:57:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Molly Riley, File). FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2016, file photo, Flint, Mich. resident LeeAnne Walters testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. The woman who exposed the Flint, Michigan, lead disaster is among seven people around the world who ar...(AP Photo/Molly Riley, File). FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2016, file photo, Flint, Mich. resident LeeAnne Walters testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. The woman who exposed the Flint, Michigan, lead disaster is among seven people around the world who ar...
    A woman who played a key role in exposing the lead-tainted water disaster in Flint, Michigan, is among seven people to win a Goldman Environmental Prize for grassroots environmental activism.Full Story >
    A woman who played a key role in exposing the lead-tainted water disaster in Flint, Michigan, is among seven people to win a Goldman Environmental Prize for grassroots environmental activism.Full Story >

  • Koch network success in Trump era draws Democratic pushback

    Koch network success in Trump era draws Democratic pushback

    Monday, April 23 2018 4:25 AM EDT2018-04-23 08:25:34 GMT
    Monday, April 23 2018 6:57 PM EDT2018-04-23 22:57:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File). FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2013, file photo, Americans for Prosperity Foundation Chairman David Koch speaks in Orlando, Fla. A sure sign of policy success for the sprawling conservative network funded by the billionair...(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File). FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2013, file photo, Americans for Prosperity Foundation Chairman David Koch speaks in Orlando, Fla. A sure sign of policy success for the sprawling conservative network funded by the billionair...
    The sprawling conservative network funded by the billionaire Koch brothers is having a very good run with Trump in the White House and Republican control of Congress, prompting pushback from Democrats.Full Story >
    The sprawling conservative network funded by the billionaire Koch brothers is having a very good run with Trump in the White House and Republican control of Congress, prompting pushback from Democrats.Full Story >

  • Former President George H.W. Bush in ICU at Houston hospital

    Former President George H.W. Bush in ICU at Houston hospital

    Monday, April 23 2018 6:52 PM EDT2018-04-23 22:52:47 GMT
    Monday, April 23 2018 6:52 PM EDT2018-04-23 22:52:47 GMT
    Former President George H. W. Bush was hospitalized Wednesday, but his condition has steadily improved. (Source: CNN)Former President George H. W. Bush was hospitalized Wednesday, but his condition has steadily improved. (Source: CNN)

    Bush, 93, lost his wife, Barabara just last week. The couple was married for 73 years, longer than any other president and first lady in history. 

    Full Story >

    Bush, 93, lost his wife, Barabara just last week. The couple was married for 73 years, longer than any other president and first lady in history. 

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly