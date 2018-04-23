Former President George H.W. Bush in ICU at Houston hospital

(RNN) - Former President George H. W. Bush is in intensive care at Houston Methodist Hospital.

He was admitted to the hospital Sunday morning, according to a statement from the Bush family.

"President Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital yesterday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood. He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering. We will issue additional updates as events warrant,” the statement said.

Bush, 93, lost his wife, Barabara just last week. The couple was married for 73 years, longer than any other president and first lady in history.

She was laid to rest on Saturday at his presidential library in College Station, TX.

