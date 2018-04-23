City leaders tour 911 call center, action plan to follow

Cincinnati city leaders got a chance Monday to tour the Emergency Communications Center.

“We’re here kicking the tires, making sure that we are doing better giving the right resources, making the right decision so that we can turn the page here too,” said Council Member Chris Smitherman.

Earlier this month, Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac said something went “terribly wrong” in the emergency response to Kyle Plush’s distressed 911 calls. The 16-year-old Seven Hills student died after becoming trapped in a van in one of the school's parking lots despite calling 911 twice pleading for help.

Police body camera video released this past week didn’t show the officers getting out of their car when they responded.

TIMELINE: What happened after Seven Hills student's original call for help

“There’s going to be a lot more that I'll be able to share as we come to the conclusion of the internal investigation. I know there’s been a lot of speculation about that and we will have a lot more to say as we get closer to the investigation,” he said.

Acting City Manager Patrick Duhaney says the city is still putting together an action plan that will roll out on April 30. He says it will hold it will go into more ways the administration will hold themselves accountable as it relates to achieving the mission of righting the quote “911 situation."

“I believe a complex system failure that real people could not control occurred here on many levels," said Council member Jeff Pastor. "I do not and will not lay blame on our front-line employees who must work and rely on flawed, complex systems.”

An emergency official says there wasn’t a staffing issue on the day of Plush’s 911 calls.

“On the day in question when Kyle Plush passed away, we were fully staffed," said Cincinnati Police Captain James Gramke.

City Council’s Law & Public Safety and Budget & Finance Committees will meet Tuesday to discuss and take action on items related to the administration’s recommendations on the Emergency Communications Center’s system.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.