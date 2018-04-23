Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson announces birth of a third daughter

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posted the news of his daughter’s birth on Instagram. (Source: Vianney Le Caer/AP)

(RNN) – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a dad again.

Johnson posted the news on Instagram Monday, paying tribute to his longtime partner, Lauren Hashian, and his new baby girl.

“Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world,” The Rock said. “Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar.”

Tiana is the actor’s third daughter, his second with Hashian.

The baby girl was born last week, according to E! News.

“Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear,” Johnson said.

