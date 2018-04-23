Caught on camera: Giraffe escapes zoo exhibit

A baby giraffe escaped her exhibit at Fort Wayne Children's Zoo in Indiana. It took zookeepers about two hours to get her back into her exhibit. (Source: WANE/CNN)

FORT WAYNE, IN (WANE/CNN) - A baby giraffe got loose from its exhibit at Fort Wayne Children's Zoo on her first day on public display.

The giraffe made her way to a fenced parking lot on the zoo's property.

It took about two hours for zookeepers to get her back into her enclosure.

The zoo released a statement that said:

In all 40-plus years of having giraffes here at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo, nothing like this has ever happened before. But we will reevaluate our giraffe exhibit and take extra precautions to ensure the continued safety of our animals and staff.

Copyright 2018 WANE via CNN. All rights reserved.