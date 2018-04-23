Waffle House hero starts GoFundMe for families of victims

On the same day he tackled a gunman and wrestled away his weapon away, Shaw started a GoFundMe page for the families of the victims. (Source: CNN)

(RNN) - James Shaw, Jr. said his actions at a Tennessee Waffle House on Sunday were not heroic. He humbly claims he was just trying to escape alive.

Even so, his actions afterward have been remarkable.

On the same day he tackled a gunman and wrestled away his weapon away, Shaw started a GoFundMe campaign for the families of the victims.

“I am creating this page to help the families of the victims from the shooting that took place at Waffle House in Antioch, TN. Please take the time to donate as all of the proceeds will be given to the families. Thank you again for your generosity and blessings,” Shaw wrote on the campaign page.

The campaign has brought in more than $50,000.

Police took Travis Reinking into custody on Monday. He is suspected of shooting and killing four people at a Waffle House in Antioch, TN.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.