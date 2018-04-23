Reds explode for 10 runs to beat Braves

The Reds scored 10 runs Monday to beat the Braves and win for just the second time at Great American Ball Park this season.

Scott Schebler hit a fifth-inning home run to kick start the Reds’ offense, which scored all 10 runs in the final four innings.

Schebler finished with two hits and three runs batted in and Jose Peraza continued his recent hot streak with two more hits. Peraza also scored two runs.

Sal Romano won his first game of the season, allowing just one earned run in six innings.

The win improves the Reds’ record to 4-18 on the season. The two teams continue their four-game series Tuesday night at GABP.

